New youth policy to guide youths to tread on noble path: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a new youth policy is on the anvil that would guide youths to tread on a noble path and the government is ready to provide greater support for them.
"The state government is set to bring in a new youth policy that would guide the youth to tread in a noble way," Bommai said while virtually participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.
He said the government is ready to provide greater support for the youth. A special programme in this regard would be brought in the next budget.
Calling Swami Vivekananda as a Yuga Purush, Bommai said the great monk of India is relevant eternally.
According to him, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa has aptly renamed Vivekananda -- Where there is Viveka (Prudence), there is Ananda (happiness).
Quoting from Swami Vivekanada's book 'Life after death', Bommai said Vivekananda's imagination about life after death is wonderful.
"Death is not an end for an achiever. Achievement lives on even after death. Vivekananda showed it through his life and principles. Vivekananda's principles and way of life need to be reached to the youth. Government and the society should work towards this," he explained.
Bommai also said that Vivekananda's was a multifaceted personality. Apart from religion and philosophy, he had shed light on general realistic life too.
Vivekananda had immense faith in youth power and strongly believed that one can bring big changes in one's own life or the lives of others only when young, the Chief Minister said.
Ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, K C Narayana Gowda, seers of Ramakrishna Mutt and senior officials were present.
