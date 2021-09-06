Basavaraj Bommai to lead BJP in 2023 assembly polls: Karnataka BJP chief

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Will walk extra mile to put Karnataka in no. 1 spot on industrial map: CM
Karnataka sets up committee to select 75 medal winners for 2024 Olympics
K'taka CM demands extension of GST compensation to states for 3 more yrs
-
Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on
Monday concurred with Union Home Minister Amith Shah's statement on winning the 2023 assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which has evoked mixed reactions within the party. He also said that all the leaders of the party will work together collectively for the party's victory. "The Chief Minister of the state is the leader of the government and at the time of election, certainly it will be his leadership..... Amit Shah has clarified it. Seniors will give the guidance, B S Yediyurappa (former CM) will be the Margadarshak (guiding force) during the next election," Kateel said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no opposition or differences within the party on this issue. "....our party is unique, when we have a Chief Minister, he will lead the party in the next election, it has been clarified (by Shah), but we will all work collectively as a team, so we will all go together," he said in response to a question on differences in the party after Amit Shah's statement. During his visit to Davangere last week, Shah had exuded confidence that the BJP would once again come back to power in Karnataka with a complete mandate, under Bommai's leadership. However, senior party leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had contended that the BJP would fight the next assembly election under "collective leadership" of which Bommai will be a part. There were also reports of former chief ministers Jagadish Shettar and B S Yediyurappa holding talks on September 4, regarding Shah's statement. Noting that it will be the Chief Minister, who will lead during the next election, when the party is in the government, the state BJP chief in response to a question pointed out that the party was going to assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, under incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. "It is the same for all states, when the party is in government. When not in government it will be the party president, while in government it will be Chief Minister along with the president....so the leadership will be his (CM's), along with him we will all work collectively, there is no difference on that," he added. To a specific question whether the party will face the next election under Bommai's leadership and has everyone in the party have accepted it, Kateel said Bommai became the Chief Minister following the directions from the central leadership, and it has been accepted by everyone. "There is still one-and-a-half years left for the assembly election. Already Amit Shah has given a message, the party will work together as a team," he said. A section of BJP leaders are said to be sceptical about Shah's statement, as Bommai, who is not a native BJP leader, and the message such a statement at this stage may send to party's hardcore Hindutva ideologues or voter base. In a surprise move Bommai, who has his political origins in Janata Parivar, was made the Chief Minister on July 28,following the exit of state BJP strongman Yediyurappa from the post.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU