Newsmaker: Meet K Chandrashekhar Rao, a man who is not afraid to take risk

K Chandrashekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR) is chief minister of a state that was in 2018 rated number two for the ease of doing business in India. Possibly on the back of that endorsement, he has proposed advancing the Assembly polls from May next year to November this year. He is, clearly, a man who is not afraid of taking risk.

This pretty much sums up KCR. Fortune favours the brave and he has done well by taking risks and winning it all. He was in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and an MLA for four terms. In 1999, he was close to getting a ministership but was pipped to the ...