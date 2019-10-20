Nitish finds BJP isn't in his corner as he fights for political relevance

In the last days of September, heavy rain flooded Patna and 12 other districts in Bihar. Power supply was cut off in several areas. The situation became worse when the city’s drainage and sewerage collapsed. More than 40 people died.

Days earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had assured people that the state machinery was prepared to face any situation. He went to Gandhi Setu on September 19 to inspect the rising water level in the Ganga. “I have asked officials to be alert. Nobody knows what would happen tomorrow,” Kumar told the media. However, the state ...