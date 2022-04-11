Tej Pratap Yadav invites CM Nitish Kumar to re-enter Mahagathbandhan

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son has invited Chief Minister to re-enter the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap has shared a poster with his picture on one side of the frame and "Entry Nitish Chacha (Uncle)" written on the other.

Tej Pratap's move comes at a time when the BJP and JD-U are at loggerheads over several issues, including caste-based census, leadership of NDA in Bihar, liquor ban, law and order situation.

Recently, BJP leader and minister Janak Ram had claimed that the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 77 seats while JD-U has only 45 seats. Hence the chief minister should come from the BJP quota. He also advocated for the ban on loudspeakers for Azan (prayers in mosques).

Several netizens took a dig at Tej Pratap for the post as few years ago, he had stood outside Rabri Devi's residence with a placard reading "No entry for Nitish Chacha."

Many have questioned him for backtracking from his earlier stand.

Notably, led JD-U contested the Assembly elections with RJD and Congress party in 2015 and formed the government.

In that election, JD-U managed to win only 69 seats while RJD won 80 seats, still Lalu Prasad Yadav gave the post of chief minister to .

After 15 months of governance, Nitish Kumar left the and joined NDA to form the government in Bihar. At that time, BJP had only 54 seats in the state Assembly.

Following the separation from Mahagathbandhan, RJD always claimed that the people of Bihar had given the mandate to Nitish Kumar to run the government with RJD and Congress and not with BJP. Still, Nitish Kumar went with BJP and formed the government. RJD alleged that Nitish Kumar stole the mandate of Bihar to form the government with BJP.

Following that episode, had stood with a placard reading "No entry of Nitish Kumar in ."

