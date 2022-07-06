Ailing RJD chief Lalu Yadav to be shifted to Delhi for further treatment

-
ALSO READ
Bihar: Mahagathbandhan on verge of split, RJD can contest MLC polls alone
Patna: RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in hospital after shoulder fracture
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at AIIMS Delhi again hours after discharge: Report
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at Delhi AIIMS again, admitted to general ward
-
With RJD chief Lalu Yadav's health not showing any significant improvement, his family has decided to shift him to Delhi for better treatment.
According to sources, preparations for the same have already started and an air ambulance is expected to reach Patna airport shortly. The air ambulance is likely to take off for the national capital at 4.30 p.m.
Lalu Yadav's wife former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti will also accompany him in the air ambulance apart from expert medical team and crew members.
Lalu Yadav was under treatment in Delhi's AIIMS where he was recovering before he returned to Patna recently.
On Sunday, Lalu Yadav suffered a fall at 10 circular road official residence of his wife Rabri Devi and sustained a minor fracture on his right shoulder. He is also suffering from infections in kidney and lungs besides blood pressure and other ailments.
Meanwhile, Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi have expressed concern about his health. They have wished him a speedy recovery.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, MLC Neeraj Kumar also wished him good health.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU