Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy submits resignation to Speaker

Congress legislator from K Rajgopal Reddy on Monday submitted his resignation as MLA of Munugode to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The Speaker's office confirmed that the resignation has been accepted.

Reddy, who had recently quit the Congress, would be joining the BJP on August 21, according to sources in the saffron party.

"The result of the by-election to Munugode will be historic. The result will bring in change in politics," Reddy said after tendering the resignation.

A bypoll to Munugode would be inevitable as the Legislative Assembly elections are more than one year away, towards the end of 2023. A bye-election to a consituency should be held within six months after a seat is declared vacant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)