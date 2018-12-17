No FIR against me for 1984 riots, allegations political: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday said there was no FIR or charge sheet filed against him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and questioned the 'politics' behind the raising of the issue now.



Nath was speaking to reporters after taking oath as the 18th chief minister of the state.

"I took oath today...I had taken oath several times in (in the past), but none said anything then. There is no case against me, there is no FIR or charge sheet against me. I was also in-charge of (the party affairs in) Delhi," said.



"None raised the issue when I was the general secretary of the Today, that issue is being raised. You all understand what is there in it," he added.

Senior leader Sajjan Kumar was on Monday convicted and sentenced to life term for "remainder of his natural life" in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court, which said the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage".



ALSO READ: A go-getter politician by nature, experience speaks for MP CM Kamal Nath