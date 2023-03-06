JUST IN
Rahul's attack on BJP, says it's a fight between courage and cowardice
Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar inspire many to work for society: Delhi Mayor
Nagaland in for opposition-less govt as almost all parties support NDPP-BJP
Karnataka polls: A new experiment in political mobilisation, says Manor
64.74% of electoral bonds redeemed between March 2018 and November 2022
Election Commission took Shiv Sena's name, symbol, can't take party: Uddhav
Religious leaders can change mindset of those involved in violence: Bommai
Centre should increase Delhi's share of water, says Saurabh Bhardwaj
FM Jaishankar doesn't understand China threat, says Rahul Gandhi in London
Sisodia tortured by CBI, pressured to sign papers with false charges: AAP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul's attack on BJP, says it's a fight between courage and cowardice
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar

On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra

Topics
Sharad Pawar | Uddhav Thackeray | Prakash Ambedkar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sharad Pawar
Photo: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said he was not involved in any kind of talks between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar.

On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra. The move was seen as an attempt by Thackeray to consolidate support among Dalits in the state.

Thackeray's party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance along with the NCP and Congress.

Days after the Sena (UBT) and VBA forged an alliance, Pawar had said that no talks had been held among the MVA constituents about taking the Ambedkar-led outfit on board.

On Sunday, while replying to a question asked by reporters whether the NCP would join hands with Ambedkar, Pawar said, "I am not involved in any kind of talks between them (Thackeray-led Sena and VBA). My point of view is that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) should contest elections jointly."

Reacting to Pawar's statement, Ambedkar said, "The elections are not far away, so things will be clear soon. The fact is that Shiv Sena and VBA will fight elections together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sharad Pawar

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 09:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU