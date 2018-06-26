Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik supports PM Modi's call for simultaneous polls

Minister and BJD president today announced his party's support to Narendra Modi's proposal for holding simultaneous elections to the and state assemblies.

Assembly polls in have been held simultaneously with the election since 2004.

Elections were essential in a democracy, Patnaik told reporters here, adding, "We are elected to work for the people. Elections throughout the year disturb the development works. Therefore, we support "



He further said, "We support Narendra Modi's appeal for simultaneous elections to the and assemblies. This will serve the country well."



The (BJD) aired his views on the matter ahead of the Law Commission's two-day meeting from July 7 in with political parties and other stakeholders on holding simultaneous elections.

had sought Patnaik's views on the prime minister's proposal.

Soon after Patnaik expressed his views, wrote on Twitter, saying he supported the party chief's stand.

"He (Patnaik) has been way ahead in this by sacrificing a full year by syncing assembly elections with Lok Sabha way back in 2004. A true in real life," Satpathy added.

BJD sources said will represent the party at the meeting convened by

Modi, while addressing the governing council of NITI Aayog on June 17, had called for a "widespread" debate on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and said if implemented, it would result in savings.

The NITI Aayog had last year suggested synchronised, two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls from 2024.

