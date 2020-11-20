Om Birla expresses grief over demise of BSP chief Mayawati's father

Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday called the (BSP) chief to express condolences on the demise of her father Prabhu Dayal.

Mayawati's father Prabhu Dayal passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 95.

"With profound grief, the party wishes to inform you that the father of our party president ji, Prabhu Dayal has left heavenly abode at the age of 95. All the party members are requested to pray for peace for the departed soul," a statement issued by said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath also expressed grief on the demise of Mayawati's father. "The death of Prabhu Dayal is very sad. My condolences are with and the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram for peace to the departed soul," he tweeted.

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also mourned the death of the BSP supremo's father.

