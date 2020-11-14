Gupkar alliance formed to safeguard interests of J-K residents: Mehbooba

-
ALSO READ
Abdullah's interrogation part of 'vindictive' politics: People's Alliance
We are anti-BJP, not anti-national: Farooq Abdullah after meeting of PAGD
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
Cong welcomes alliance of J&K parties, demands restoration of Article 370
Political alliance formed by J&K parties for restoration of special status
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed solely to safeguard the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the alliance parties have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections.
Mehbooba's remarks came as the alliance partners are currently engaged in consultations on seat-sharing for the District Development Council (DDC) polls. The alliance has announced the seat-sharing list for the first phase of the polls. The National Conference (NC) will contest on 21 seats out of 27, while the PDP will fight four and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) two seats, respectively.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said to assume the PAGD -- an alliance of several political parties seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status -- was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous.
PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K that's been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections, Mehbooba said on Twitter.
Mehbooba is the vice-chairman of the alliance, which is led by NC president Farooq Abdullah.
Reacting to Mehbooba's tweet, JKPC chairman Sajad Lone, whose party is also part of the alliance, said, I agree with every word and would further add that the reality as it exists is that statesmanship and magnanimity is still a missing trait in our polity. And the absence is being felt more than any other time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU