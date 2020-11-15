NDA to hold meeting in Patna to discuss Bihar election results

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to hold a joint legislature party meeting here in Patna on Sunday over election results.

chief Nitish Kumar is expected to be elected as the leader at today's meeting.

On Friday, the Chief Minister had tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA, which secured a majority in the recently concluded Assembly Elections.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents.

