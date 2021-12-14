Opposition not allowed to raise issues in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur
Sonia Gandhi holds meeting of Congress Parliament Strategy Group
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as the "symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India" and said that the Opposition is not allowed to raise any issue of national importance in the Parliament.
Speaking to the media at the Vijay Chowk, the Wayanad MP said, "Suspension of 12 MPs is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament."
"Bill after Bill is being passed in Parliament in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy," he said.
The Congress leader further called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rajya Sabha Chairman "just implementors" of a power that wants to steal farmers' income.
"A minister killed farmers. The Prime Minister is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by the Rajya Sabha chairman or the Prime Minister but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. The Prime Minister and the chairman are just implementors," he added.
The Opposition leaders in both the Houses held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Meanwhile, The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as the Opposition parties disrupted proceedings of the House seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House. The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.
The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU