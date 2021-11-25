Sonia Gandhi holds meeting of Congress Parliament Strategy Group

-
Congress leaders reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence on Thursday for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 29.
AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, K Suresh, Ravneet Bittu, Jairam Ramesh were among party leaders who reached Sonia Gandhi's residence.
The party is likely to several issues including raise price rise in the winter session.
The government's agenda for the winter session includes 26 new bills including a legislation on cryptocurrency and another to repeal three farm laws.
