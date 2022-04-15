Opposition protest inside Vidhana Soudha demanding Eshwarappa's arrest

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka minister booked over contractor's death, refuses to quit
Contractor death: Congress demands FIR against Karnataka minister
Did falling real rural wages lead to a spike in suicides in 2020?
TN student suicide case: SC says probe will continue as per HC's order
Resignation not enough, Eshwarappa must be arrested: Karnataka Congress
-
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with other Congress members, protested inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding state minister KS Eshwarappa's arrest in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil.
Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday, following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.
Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party.
Earlier, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as the police stopped them from marching toward Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence to demand Eshwarappas's resignation.
The brother of the deceased contractor on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa "and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU