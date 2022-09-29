JUST IN
Akhilesh Yadav unanimously elected Samajwadi Party president for third time
Digvijaya Singh likely to file nomination for Congress prez elections today
Ashok Gehlot arrives in Delhi, says internal issues will be resolved soon
Congress president election: Senior leader Digvijaya Singh enters race
Gehlot may meet Sonia on Thursday to resolve Rajasthan crisis: Report
Cong prez polls: Digvijaya Singh may enter the fray; Sonia meets Antony
Rajasthan political crisis: Rahul's aide says matter to be resolved soon
Ban on PFI: AIMIM's Owaisi says 'draconian' action cannot be supported
RSS should have been banned before PFI, says Lalu; BJP hits back
Ashok Gehlot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi to end Cong president poll crisis
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Akhilesh Yadav unanimously elected Samajwadi Party president for third time
Business Standard

Over 10 MP Cong MLAs to propose Digvijaya Singh's candidature in Delhi

More than 10 Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh will reach Delhi to be the proposers for Digvijaya Singh when he files his nomination for the Congress president's election, a party leader said

Topics
Digvijaya Singh | Congress | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Digvijaya Singh
Digvijaya Singh

More than 10 Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh will reach Delhi to be the proposers for veteran leader Digvijaya Singh when he files his nomination for the Congress president's election, a party leader said on Thursday.

Singh, who arrived in Delhi late Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway, collected the nomination papers on Thursday for the party president's election. He is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Dr Govind Singh is among the MLAs who will go to the national capital.

Asked if he will go to Delhi along with 10 other MLAs to be the proposer for Digvijaya Singh's candidature as the party president, Govind Singh said Not just 10, more legislators will be going."

I will go via Gwalior as there is a programme in that city, he said.

Digvijaya Singh told reporters at the AICC headquarters in Delhi that he has taken the nomination papers and will most probably file his nominations on Friday.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself."

Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh said when asked if he will remain in the fray.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Digvijaya Singh

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU