Over 10 MP Cong MLAs to propose Digvijaya Singh's candidature in Delhi

More than 10 legislators from will reach Delhi to be the proposers for veteran leader when he files his nomination for the president's election, a party leader said on Thursday.

Singh, who arrived in Delhi late Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway, collected the nomination papers on Thursday for the party president's election. He is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dr Govind Singh is among the MLAs who will go to the capital.

Asked if he will go to Delhi along with 10 other MLAs to be the proposer for Digvijaya Singh's candidature as the party president, Govind Singh said Not just 10, more legislators will be going."



I will go via Gwalior as there is a programme in that city, he said.

told reporters at the AICC headquarters in Delhi that he has taken the nomination papers and will most probably file his nominations on Friday.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself."



Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh said when asked if he will remain in the fray.

