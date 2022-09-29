JUST IN
Digvijaya Singh likely to file nomination for Congress prez elections today
Ashok Gehlot arrives in Delhi, says internal issues will be resolved soon
Congress president election: Senior leader Digvijaya Singh enters race
Gehlot may meet Sonia on Thursday to resolve Rajasthan crisis: Report
Cong prez polls: Digvijaya Singh may enter the fray; Sonia meets Antony
Rajasthan political crisis: Rahul's aide says matter to be resolved soon
Ban on PFI: AIMIM's Owaisi says 'draconian' action cannot be supported
RSS should have been banned before PFI, says Lalu; BJP hits back
Ashok Gehlot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi to end Cong president poll crisis
Congress against communal ideologies, institutions: Jairam Ramesh
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Ashok Gehlot arrives in Delhi, says internal issues will be resolved soon
BJP may perform better in Haridwar panchayat polls; results likely today
Business Standard

Digvijaya Singh likely to file nomination for Congress prez elections today

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said

Topics
Digvijaya Singh | Congress | CWC meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Digvijaya Singh
Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi.

Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala.

Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added.

Nominations for the Congress president's election can be filed till September 30.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the latest entrant in the fray for the party chief's election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief's election is uncertain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Digvijaya Singh

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU