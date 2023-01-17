Over indulgence of slogans leading to governance of indigestion: Congress

The on Tuesday hit out at the over its slogan "governance of saturation", saying it is actually "governance of indigestion by over indulgence of meaningless slogans".

general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh made these remarks on Twitter in response to the BJP's socio-economic resolution adopted at the party's executive meeting here.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters that the underlined that the country is now moving towards and governance of saturation, while suggesting that the government's programmes are fulfilling the requirements of the people.

"The has given the country a new phrase: Governance of Saturation. It is actually Governance of Indigestion by over indulgence of meaningless slogans and one liners," Ramesh said.

Spelling out the outlines of the socio-economic resolution, Pradhan said the policies and the initiatives of the Narendra Modi government have taken the country to "a of saturation and governance of saturation" and transformed India from being one among the fragile five economies to the fifth largest economy.

The ruling party is brainstorming on the party's strategy for next round of nine assembly elections slated in the country this year and the next general elections in 2024.

