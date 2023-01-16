JUST IN
Have to win all 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive
Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members ousted after disrupting Goa Guv's speech
Joined Bharat Jodo Yatra for 'united India': Veteran actor Kamal Haasan
Caught between a rock and a hard place: Joshimath faces an uncertain future
Rahul Gandhi lauds Himachal govt's decision to restore Old Pension Scheme
BJP's two-day national executive meet begins on Monday: Vinod Tawde
Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 19: Congress leader
Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh
PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise
Role of regional parties to be important for 2024 LS polls: Amartya Sen
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Have to win all 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive

The ruling party has been putting in place a number of exercises to strengthen its organisation to ensure that it comes back to power in 2024 at the Centre for a third term.

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | BJP | state elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

J P Nadda, Nadda
Photo: Twitter @JPNadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday underlined the importance of the nine state assembly polls to be held this year in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and asked the party's national executive to ensure it does not lose in any state.

Briefing reporters on Nadda's address to the key BJP body, whose two-day meeting began here on Monday, party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party president noted that the ongoing year was very important in the prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling party has been putting in place a number of exercises to strengthen its organisation to ensure that it comes back to power in 2024 at the Centre for a third term.

Nadda, in his closed-door address, lauded India's progress under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

It has become the world's fifth-largest economy, second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, third-largest manufacturer in the auto sector while the highway being built every day has risen to 37 km from 12 km earlier, the party president said.

The country has also worked to empower the poor with a number of welfare schemes, including that of free grains, he added.

Nadda praised the party's win in the recent Gujarat assembly polls as "extraordinary and historic", saying winning more than 150 seats in the 182-member assembly is a great achievement.

While the party lost in Himachal Pradesh to the Congress, the vote gap between the two parties was less than one per cent, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU