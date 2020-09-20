Pakistan always cheated India's peace efforts, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister on Saturday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for suggesting talks with due to increasing in skirmishes in border areas of the Union Territory.

Slamming Abdullah, Athawale said, "India has always been a supporter of dialogue and peace. But has always cheated. He (Abdullah) should remember that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had begun the talks. (Former President) Pervez Musharraf also came to India and what India got in return?"

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Pakistan counterpart at the swearing-in ceremony in 2014. His message was clear that India wanted peace and progress through dialogue but what was received in return?" he asked.

Athawale said that the government is ready to negotiate and asked Pakistan to hand over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back to India as Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

During a Lok Sabha debate on Saturday, Abdullah said there has been an increase in border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir and talks should be held with Pakistan.

Abdullah, who spoke during zero hour, thanked the members who had demanded his release when he was detained along with other political leaders after the government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was bifurcated into two Union Territories last year.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister claimed that "there is no progress" in the Union Territory and said people were facing difficulties due to the absence of a 4G network.

Abdullah said that children were also facing difficulties in their studies as "everything was on the internet".

He added that border skirmishes are on the rise and people are dying and there is no solution except for talks.

