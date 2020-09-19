Congress MLA Priyank Kharge tests positive for coronavirus

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Congress MLA and former Minister

Priyank Kharge on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 today. I have no symptoms," Kharge tweeted.

He has also requested all those who had come in contact with him in the last couple of days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Kharge, who represents Chittapur assembly constituency, is the son of veteran Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 22:07 IST

