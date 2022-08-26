Party election a farce, Rahul immature, coterie running the show: Azad

-
ALSO READ
Ghulam Nabi Azab resigns from INC, points out Rahul Gandhi's behaviour
Miffed with Cong for disrespecting Ghulam Nabi Azad, nephew joins BJP
All political parties, including mine, create division: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation 'unfortunate', timing 'awful': Congress
Former J-K CM and Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests Covid positive
-
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has blasted Rahul Gandhi and his coterie for the dismal performance of the party and termed the entire organisational election process a "farce and a sham" as the party is going to decide for the schedule of internal elections.
"At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC siting in 24 Akbar Road," he said.
Azad said in his letter that at no place in a booth, block, district or state was an electoral roll published, nominations invited, scrutinized, polling booths set up and elections held and the AICC leadership was squarely responsible for perpetrating a giant fraud on the party to perpetuate it's hold on the ruins of what once was a national movement that fought for and attained the Independence of India.
"Does the Indian National Congress deserve this in the 75th year of India's Independence is a question that the AICC leadership must ask itself," he said
"While undoubtedly as the President of the Indian National Congress you played a sterling role in the formation of both the UPA -1 and UPA-2 governments. However, one of the major reasons for this success was that as President you heeded to the wise counsel of senior leaders, besides trusting their judgement and delegating powers to them," he said.
"However, unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as Vice President by you, the entire Consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," he added and all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU