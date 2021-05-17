People not dying of Covid-19 but lack of basic treatment: Srinivas B V

Srinivas B V is the president of the Indian Youth Congress and in the news for being tagged by the High Commission of New Zealand in India as a resource to approach for help in fighting Covid-19 if all else failed. In this interview with Aditi Phadnis, the 39-year-old explains what the IYC is doing and why people are turning to him and other NGOs.

Edited excerpts: How did you join the Congress and become president of the Indian Youth Congress? I belong to Karnataka, my hometown is in Shivamogga… Same as the chief minister… Yes. The RSS No 2, Dattatreya Hosbale, ...