Rajasthan CM Gehlot likens Pilot to coronavirus, video goes viral

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Amid the power tussle between Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, a video has surfaced online in which the chief minister is purportedly saying that a "big corona" entered the party after the pandemic.

It is believed that Gehlot allegedly likened Pilot to coronavirus.

The video is of a pre-budget meeting Gehlot had with the representatives of employees' union on Wednesday.

Responding to one of the participants during the meeting, Gehlot without naming anyone said, I have started meeting...earlier corona came...a big corona also entered our party.

He said that despite byelections or Rajya Sabha polls, the government has brought excellent schemes with the support of employees.

The comment by Gehlot is being seen as a counter to Pilot's repeated attack on his government.

In his daily public meetings since Monday in different districts, Pilot has been targeting the state government over the issues of paper leaks, sidelining party workers and political appointments to retired bureaucrats.

Gehlot and Pilot have been in a power tussle ever since the Congress formed the government in December 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:24 IST

