PM Modi has purified politics by freeing it from disease of dynasty: Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has purified Indian politics by making it free from the "disease of dynasty", senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.
In a swipe at the Congress, he also said Modi has brought the politics out of a "family cradle" by his commitment to progress and prosperity of poor.
After offering prayers at Dargah Najaf-e-Hind in Uttar Pradesh's Najibabad, Naqvi said Modi is destroying the "termite of corruption, communalism and casteism" to make "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".
Modi's nationalistic willpower has ensured the country's safety, dignity and self-reliance, he said, adding that the prime minister has always played the role of a "troubleshooter" by taking the country out of several calamities.
Under the leadership of Modi, "democratic decency" has defeated "dynastic arrogance"
He also claimed that the Congress has become a "non-performing asset".
