PM Modi has purified politics by freeing it from disease of dynasty: Naqvi

Prime Minister has purified Indian by making it free from the "disease of dynasty", senior BJP leader and former Union minister said on Tuesday.

In a swipe at the Congress, he also said Modi has brought the out of a "family cradle" by his commitment to progress and prosperity of poor.

After offering prayers at Dargah Najaf-e-Hind in Uttar Pradesh's Najibabad, Naqvi said Modi is destroying the "termite of corruption, communalism and casteism" to make "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Modi's nationalistic willpower has ensured the country's safety, dignity and self-reliance, he said, adding that the prime minister has always played the role of a "troubleshooter" by taking the country out of several calamities.

Under the leadership of Modi, "democratic decency" has defeated "dynastic arrogance"



He also claimed that the Congress has become a "non-performing asset".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)