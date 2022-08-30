After Gandhi, Modi only leader who understood people's aspirations: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister said on Sunday that was the only leader after who understood the people of India, their aspirations, and sentiments; thus he connects directly with the people, who in turn trust him.

Speaking during the release of a book, 'The Architect of the New BJP: How Transformed the Party', written by seasoned journalist Ajay Singh who is currently the press secretary to the President, the Defence Minister also praised the Prime Minister's governance and organisational strengths. He said that Prime Minister has "no parallel in contemporary politics".

"He (Modi) has made the BJP a 'poll-winning machine' with his innovations, without compromising on ideology," Singh added.

--IANS

shs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)