After Gandhi, Modi only leader who understood people's aspirations: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understood the people of India, their aspirations, and sentiments; thus he connects directly with the people, who in turn trust him.
Speaking during the release of a book, 'The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party', written by seasoned journalist Ajay Singh who is currently the press secretary to the President, the Defence Minister also praised the Prime Minister's governance and organisational strengths. He said that Prime Minister has "no parallel in contemporary politics".
"He (Modi) has made the BJP a 'poll-winning machine' with his innovations, without compromising on ideology," Singh added.
