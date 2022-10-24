JUST IN
PM Modi lauds Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his "spectacular" innings.

Topics
Pakistan  | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

"The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:41 IST

