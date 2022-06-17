Presidential poll: BJP's 14-member panel to manage NDA candidate' campaign

-
The BJP on Friday formed a 14-member management committee for next month's Presidential poll. Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made convener and BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and C T Ravi are co-conveners of the committee. Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Meghwal and Bharati Pawar are members of the committee.
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, vice-president D K Aruna, national secretary Rituraj Sinha, women's wing national president Vanati Srinavasan, spokesperson Sambit Patra and MP and vice-president of the party's Assam unit Rajdeep Roy are also part of the 14-member committee.
Sources said that the committee will manage a nationwide campaign for the NDA candidate.
In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes for the Presidential polls, the BJP and its alliance partners in the NDA are a little short of the halfway mark but are likely to get their nominee elected as the next President of India.
The Presidential poll will be held on July 18 and counting of votes will take place on July 21. The last day for filing nomination papers is June 29.
