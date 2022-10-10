'Didn't anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?' asks Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not appointing someone from Jammu as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory and asked if no one from the region deserved to hold this post.

Mufti also reminded that they promised to make a Chief Minister from Jammu.

"They said to the people of Jammu that they will make a Chief Minister from Jammu. could at least have made a Lieutenant Governor from Jammu but instead, they made a person from Uttar Pradesh as the LG of J-K. Didn't anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?" asked PDP Chief while addressing the one-day convention at Jammu.

On October 5, former Chief Minister claimed that she was under house arrest and was prevented from attending a wedding in Pattan town in the Baramulla district when Union home Minister was on a 3-day visit to the UT.

"While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker's wedding. If an ex-CM's fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Srinagar Police, however, refuted the allegations and said that they have not placed any restrictions and she is free to travel.

Earlier on October 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu.

While addressing the public, Shah responded to the demands that the Centre should talk to Pakistan, Shah said that he would prefer to talk to the youth of rather than talking to the neighbouring country.

Shah said that the "Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration model" (PAGD) had presented the youth of the region with stones, closed colleges and machine guns in their hands, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi's model has brought them education.

The Union Home Minister offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. Meanwhile, Shah met people from different communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, Pahari, and Jammu Sikh community.

He also held a meeting with senior officials to review the security situation in the following day.

This is the second visit by Amit Shah to since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government in August 2019.

