Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announces 'Nadi Adhikar Yatra' for UP fishermen

-
ALSO READ
Unemployment issue not political, but humanitarian: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Need to support youth in their 'fight' for employment: Priyanka Gandhi
After farmers, govt now targeting workers: Rahul Gandhi on labour bills
Hathras victim deserves justice and not slander: Priyanka Gandhi
BJP wary of on-ground protests by Rahul-Priyanka duo: Rajiv Shukla
-
A day after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Prayagraj to meet fishermen whose boats were allegedly damaged by the police, she on Tuesday announced that the party will take out a "Nadi Adhikar Yatra" in support of the community's cause.
She also announced a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the affected fishermen whose boats were damaged.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, she said that the rights of river resources are of the fishermen community and the Congress will be taking out a Yatra to fight for the rights.
She demanded that the government investigate the illegal sand mining and the mining being done by big companies. She also has sought a white paper from the government detailing the river where mining was being done.
Earlier on Sunday, the Congress General Secretary visited Prayagraj to support the boatmen who were allegedly harassed by the local police. She was informed by a boatman named Sujit Nishad about the issues that the boatmen belonging to the Nishad community were facing, including brutality against them, by police whom he alleged had destroyed their boats.
Nishad is one of the largest communities of OBCs after Yadavs, Maurya and Kurmi in Uttar Pradesh and have been with Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and the Congress, both are eyeing to make inroads and galvanize support from the community said sources.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU