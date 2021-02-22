Upheavel in Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote in assembly

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy seeks confidence vote in Assembly
Kiran Bedi, Centre colluded with opposition to topple govt: Narayanasamy
BJP will come to power in Puducherry, Telangana, NDA in TN: Kishan Reddy
By removing Kiran Bedi, BJP strikes at the heart of Congress' campaign
Jolt to ruling Congress in Puducherry; senior leader M K Rao quits MLA post
-
The Congress-led government
in Puducherry on Monday lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.
Though Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.
Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU