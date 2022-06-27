Punjab budget 2022-23 will take state towards 'golden future': Kejriwal

After the Bhagwant Mann-led presented its first budget, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister on Monday said it will take the state towards a "golden future".

Hitting out at previous governments of Punjab, Kejriwal said they looted and emptied the state treasury.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the government's first budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly. He announced that the focus in the first year will be on restoring the state's deteriorating fiscal health, delivering on the promises of good governance and concentrating on health, agriculture and education.

"Previous governments looted and emptied the treasury of Punjab. Our honest government eliminated many mafia after coming to power.

"Today's budget will take Punjab towards a golden future," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

He congratulated Mann and the people of Punjab on the occasion.

"Work has started on all guarantees given by us -- electricity, education, health, employment," he added.

Presenting the budget in the Punjab Assembly, Cheema said the AAP government is fulfilling its first promise to the people of the state by providing 300 units of domestic power supply free to all citizens every month from July 1.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was among those present in the visitor's gallery of the Punjab Assembly when Cheema presented the budget.

