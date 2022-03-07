Punjab CM Channi meets Amit Shah, discusses Bhakra Beas management

-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the issue of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMS).
After meeting Shah at his residence, he said: "The main issue was the BBMB and officers should be deployed earlier. The Centre wants to deploy people from outside. I requested him to reconsider it.a
"He assured me that he will discuss with his minister in 1-2 days and act as per Punjab's wish."
Channi also said that 997 students from the state were in Ukraine, out of whom 420 have returned, and 200 students have reached Poland and are safe but some of the people are still stuck in Ukraine.
"I made a request for them. HM assured me that they are monitoring and the students will be back," he said.
Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh also met Amit Shah on Monday.
Soon after the meeting he said that he had a general discussion with the Home Minister. "There will be a detailed discussion once the results come in. It was a general discussion on Punjab, not on elections," he said.
