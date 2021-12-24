Centre's help sought in Ludhiana bomb blast case: CM Charanjit Channi

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Sukhbir Badal condemns Golden Temple incident, demands strict action
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
At Sibal's dinner, Oppn demands strong Congress leadership to counter BJP
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said his government has sought Centre's support to crack the bomb explosion case that rocked the Ludhiana court premises.
Channi said he had spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah hours after the explosion and that the Centre has dispensed teams to Punjab to investigate the case.
A bomb went off in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.
Police suspect that the man killed in the blast on the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.
The chief minister denied intelligence failure saying, There is no such thing. We are alert.
On Thursday, the chief minister had expressed his apprehension saying the explosion might have been an attempt to create anarchy in the poll-bound state.
Later at a public meeting in Ludhiana's Mullanpura Dakha, he sought to draw a parallel between the registration of an FIR against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the blast and the alleged sacrilege bids in the last few days.
On the desecration row, he said the government was mulling over registering a murder case after a man, charged with sacrilege attempt at a gurdwara in Ludhiana, was lynched.
"We did not find any sacrilege attempt or any evidence to back it. One person ran the gurdwara. This thing has moved to murder and inquiry is on, Channi said.
The FIR (already registered in the case) will be amended, he said.
About 30 injuries, mostly sharp cuts likely to have been inflicted by swords, were found on the man's body, according to the postmortem report.
The lynching took place on Sunday, a day after a similar incident occurred at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where a man was killed over an alleged desecration bid.
A case under Section 295 A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) had been registered on the complaint of the gurdwara manager, who claimed that he saw the man trying to disrespect the 'Nishan Sahib' (religious flag).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU