Punjab CM removes Health Minister Vijay Singla from cabinet over corruption

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has shunted out Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet.
Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.
Police have been directed to register a case against him.
I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet, the chief minister said in a video message.
Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
