Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked, content on NFT posted

The official handle of the Punjab was hacked on Monday.

Punjab Congress's official handle was hacked on Monday.

The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)