Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked, content on NFT posted

Business Standard

ANI 

The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday.

Punjab Congress's official Twitter handle was hacked on Monday.

The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz.

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 12:03 IST

