Putting an entire district in red zone makes no sense: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tells Archis Mohan and Sanjeeb Mukherjee that Centre-state relations during the battle against Covid-19 have caused cooperative federalism to come under massive stress, and the fiscal crisis faced by the states could lead to serious problems between the Centre and states going forward unless some constitutional remedy is found.

Edited excerpts: What is the assistance Punjab expects from the Centre? We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and unfortunately the central government has not so far come out with any special relief ...