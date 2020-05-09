'Confusion' within central government in fight against Covid-19: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said there was "confusion" within the in its fight against the novel and wondered how would India tackle the pandemic if officials continued to speak in different voices.

Referring to "differing" comments made by some officials on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Congress' senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said the government should tell the people clearly about the exact state of the pandemic to enable them to prepare accordingly.



He also came down heavily on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and asked it to be more transparent in reporting cases of the novel

His comments came as confusion prevailed over the number of deaths due to the in the capital, with data from four hospitals showing that 92 people succumbed to the infection as against 68 fatalities reported by the Delhi government.

He said it was a "matter of shame" that the capital was witnessing "a sorry state of affairs" in the fight against the pandemic.



The Congress leader said there should be more coordination between states and the

He also called upon the to spell out a clear lockdown-exit policy.