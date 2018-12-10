Rafale deal, CBI vs CBI controversy to heat up Parliament winter session

But things will be different this year. The results of the Assembly elections will begin pouring in as Parliament convenes for the first day of the winter session on Tuesday. The counting of votes, on December 11, will coincide with the beginning of the session.

A BJP defeat will embolden the Opposition to become aggressive and stall proceedings. By the same measure, a victory will boost government self-confidence and demoralise the Opposition. This will be the last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition is expected to raise several issues — ...