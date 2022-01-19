Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake bridge

-
ALSO READ
World's highest motorable road at 18,600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh
China constructing bridge on 'illegally occupied' area of Pangong Tso: MEA
Cong slams govt over reports of China building bridge across Pangong lake
19 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Ladakh, tally increases to 21,792
Phunchok Stanzin appointed new Ladakh BJP president, replaces MP Namgyal
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China was building a strategic bridge on the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he "may go to inaugurate even this bridge".
He also questioned the Prime Minister's "silence" on the issue and said it is emboldening the spirits of the Chinese army.
"China is building a strategic bridge in our country. The PLA's spirits are being emboldened due to the silence of the PM. Now, the fear is the PM may go to inaugurate even this bridge," Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.
He also shared purported satellite images of the bridge connecting the north bank to the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh.
Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister and his government over the handling of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
The government had earlier this month asserted that the bridge being built by China across Pangong lake is in an area that has been under that country's "illegal occupation" for around 60 years. The government had said it was taking all steps to ensure that the country's security interests are "fully protected".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU