BJP takes dig at AAP for procuring a single electric bus in 7 years

As Delhi gets its first electric bus, BJP took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for procuring just a single bus during their last seven years of rule.
"It took 7 years to buy 1 electric bus by AAP government which resulted in Delhi breathing bad air," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday.
Tiwari blamed the Kejriwal-led government of being "visionless" and "department less". He urged the people of Delhi to look after their well-being as air pollution during winters is dangerous.
Terming it a "beginning of a new-era in the transport sector of Delhi", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off the first electric bus on Monday.
"We aim to bring in 2,000 electric buses in the coming years. Since 2011, not a single new bus had been procured by the DTC; this is the first new bus being added to its fleet in a decade. The public should also contribute to this war against pollution by switching their vehicles to electric," he said as he flagged off the bus from the Indraprastha depot.
While launching the environment-friendly bus, Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot said that along with promoting environment-friendly transport, the government was committed to providing a world class and smooth transport service to the people of Delhi.
These state-of-the-art buses are 100 per cent electric with zero tailpipe emissions. They are among the 300 electric buses that will be inducted under DTC. The total fleet of 300 buses will run from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50) and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses).
The electric air conditioned buses have kneeling ramps for differently abled passengers, and special pink seats for women passengers. They are also equipped with CCTV cameras, connected to a two-way Central Command and Control Centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus and a hooter.
