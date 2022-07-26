Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over GST hike on scientific equipment

-
ALSO READ
Congress rolls out protests as Rahul appears before ED for questioning
Inflation set to go up, govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi
Congress dissenters to hold dinner meeting at Kapil Sibal's residence today
Punjab polls: BJP questions Rahul's locus standi to name Cong CM face
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students in Ukraine
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the latest revision in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on scientific instruments claiming that the step would prove detrimental to the interests of the research eco-system in the country.
"Don't let science suffer because of your 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister. Roll back the GST on scientific equipments," the Congress leader said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Gandhi claimed that the hike in the GST rate was a worrisome sign.
"Scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation. The pattern of reduction in the allocation of funds for scientific research by the BJP govt is a worrisome sign for the research ecosystem in India," he added.
At a GST Council meeting held in Chandigarh last month, members had recommended raising the GST on scientific and technical instruments supplied to public-funded research institutes to 12 to 18 percent from the prevailing 5 percent.
"Now, by increasing the GST rates from 5 percent to 18 percent on scientific instruments, the government is displaying its thoughtless approach and further reducing funds and resources available for labs involved in scientific work across the country," the Congress leader added
Gandhi said the government had already cut the Union Ministry of Science and Technology ministry's budget by 3.9 percent this year.
On Sunday, Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram also criticised the government for the GST rate hike.
"The Government perhaps believes that all the scientific knowledge that we need can be gathered by gazing at the sky and re-imagining our past," he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU