Congress dissenters to hold dinner meeting at Kapil Sibal's residence today

-
ALSO READ
Shocked and disgusted to hear of attack at Sibal's house: Anand Sharma
Sonia Gandhi slams 'blatantly misogynist' question in CBSE exam
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Gandhi family should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal
Indian Cine Workers Association urges PM to ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi' movie
-
Not willing to step back, the Congress dissenters G-23 will be meeting on Wednesday over dinner at senior leader Kapil Sibal's residence and devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the party.
Sensing trouble, the Congress president removed state chiefs of five states on Tuesday and it has started with the loyalists targeting the dissenters.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Sibal that he does not know "ABCD of Congress", and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.
Kapil Sibal and other leaders from the group have demanded stepping aside of the Gandhis, and pave way for a new leadership.
Amid the war within the Congress, talking to IANS, Sandeep Dikshit, a former MP said: "The Congress president should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability."
He said that accessibility to the people and party leaders, acceptability within the public and accountability in wake of the losses should be there for the president and this should also be the norm for the state chief ministers and state chiefs.
Sonia Gandhi in the CWC meeting on Sunday had offered to step aside from the leadership along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but was turned down by the CWC.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.
"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it said.
--IANS
miz/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU