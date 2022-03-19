Inflation set to go up, govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Women capable of transforming society by their strength: Rahul Gandhi
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Cong slams govt over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'tax dacoity'
Rahul Gandhi invited to 3-day Congress 'Chintan Shibir' in Gujarat
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that inflation will rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people of the country.
Asserting that inflation is a tax on all Indians, Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.
"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," he said in a tweet.
"GOI must act NOW. Protect people," the former Congress chief said.
Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to government data released on Monday.
The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU