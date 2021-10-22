Rahul meets party leaders from Gujarat, asks them to be prepared for polls

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi may appear before Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24
Workers to decide who should lead party, will do what party wants: Rahul
Queues for oxygen and hospital beds, thanks to Modi Govt: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi turns 51, decides not to celebrate birthday due to pandemic
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Gujarat on Friday and urged them to be prepared for the assembly elections.
Gandhi also separately met senior leaders from the state and sought their views on the appointment of the new state Congress chief and CLP leader.
Assembly polls in Gujarat are due late next year.
AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting.
Party PCC chief Amit Chavda and working president Hardik Patel besides other leaders also met Gandhi.
Gandhi is learnt to have held discussions separately with the leaders from the state and sought their views on the strengthening of the organisation in Gujarat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU