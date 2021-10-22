Next CM in Rajasthan will be one preferred by people: Vasundhara Raje

-
ALSO READ
The original dynasts
Gehlot govt sleeping when people are suffering due to floods: Raje
Rajasthan bypolls: Vasundhara, Meghwal among star campaigners for BJP
Ministerial probables arrive in Delhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
-
Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said the state's next chief minister would be the person preferred by the people.
When asked for her reaction on the number of claimants for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, she said, It does not happen by just wishing so. What people want is more important".
She added that all communities needed to be loved and only that person who gets their love in return will be able to rule.
Terming the Congress as a "sinking ship", Raje said this was what she has been seeing considering the situation and infighting in the ruling party.
Earlier, she met BJP leaders and workers at the circuit house and urged them to prepare for the next elections, both in Rajasthan and the Lok Sabha.
"I have asked all the workers to get ready as the bugle has to be blown for elections in 2023 (assembly polls) and 2024 (general election). I have told them to come out in great strength," she said.
Raje had come to Jodhpur on a two-day visit on Thursday to pay homage to the mother of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former state minister Mahipal Maderna following their death.
During her stay at the circuit house, she interacted with party workers and held meetings with local leaders about the BJP's prospects in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district.
Gehlot represents Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU