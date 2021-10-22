Next CM in Rajasthan will be one preferred by people: Vasundhara Raje

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister on Friday said the state's next chief minister would be the person preferred by the people.

When asked for her reaction on the number of claimants for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, she said, It does not happen by just wishing so. What people want is more important".

She added that all communities needed to be loved and only that person who gets their love in return will be able to rule.

Terming the Congress as a "sinking ship", Raje said this was what she has been seeing considering the situation and infighting in the ruling party.

Earlier, she met BJP leaders and workers at the circuit house and urged them to prepare for the next elections, both in and the Lok Sabha.

"I have asked all the workers to get ready as the bugle has to be blown for elections in 2023 (assembly polls) and 2024 (general election). I have told them to come out in great strength," she said.

Raje had come to Jodhpur on a two-day visit on Thursday to pay homage to the mother of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former state minister Mahipal Maderna following their death.

During her stay at the circuit house, she interacted with party workers and held meetings with local leaders about the BJP's prospects in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district.

Gehlot represents Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur district.

