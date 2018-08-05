Rahul never gave me clear reply on Assam's NRC draft: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president on Sunday launched a scathing attack at and said that the Congress President never replied to him over his stand on the Assam Register of Citizens (NRC) draft.

"Today the Opposition is trying to dilute the whole country. The central government made the after Supreme Court's order. NRC is an initiative to bring out all the Bangladeshi immigrants from Assam. However, Mamata Banerjee says that NRC shouldn't be promoted. Congress party also believes the same. I have been asking whether NRC should be in this country or not? He has never replied to me on the same," said at the inauguration ceremony of the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai.

Hitting out at the united opposition Shah added: "Today I want to ask SP, BSP and Congress to decide whether they want to keep Bangladeshi intruders here or want to throw them out?"

Shah later went on to ask whether his party will support BJP in passage of the upcoming OBC bill in the Parliament.

He said: "Prime Minister Modi is set to bring two new bills. One of them is to give constitutional rights to all the backward classes as part of the OBC Commission. Prime Minister Modi will get this bill pass in the Lok Sabha. Later it will go to Rajya Sabha for approval. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to confirm in front of people whether the Congress party will help us in passing this bill or not?"

He added, "Congress party talks about poverty. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that we have given gas cylinders to 4.5 crore poor women, we built toilet in the houses of 7.5 crore people, we gave houses to 2 crore people, gave electricity to more than 2 crore people, gave loans under Mudra bank to more than 12 crore young people, so what have you done in 55 years?"

Shah didn't shy away from taking a pot shot at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

"Whenever I hear bua and bhatija (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav), I can't see their jealously. The government gave you a chance for 15 years, but during your regime only corruption, violence and mafia were there. Today under Yogi Adityanath's government, mafia has gone out of the Uttar Pradesh border. Congress party, through their support to SP and BSP, gave Rs 3,30,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh. But the BJP government gave Rs 8,08,000 crore to the state. We have given Rs 4,77,000 crore more to this state."

Shah concluded his speech saying, "I want to confirm you all that after completing five years when we will come back here to ask for vote (for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections), at that time this state will be named as the top state of the country."

Ever since the Assam NRC final draft was released, various Opposition parties have been consistently disapproving it, accusing the BJP of vendetta ahead of 2019 general elections.

The draft, which was released on July 30, left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants.