Rahul slams govt over vaccine policy, says purchase should be centralised

Congress leader on Friday hit out at the government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.

"GOI's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been demanding free for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.

