RJD leader Manoj Jha files nomination papers for election of RS Dy Chairman
Business Standard

Rahul using politics by showcasing certain lockdown-affected people: BJP

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using "cheap" tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI  |  General News 

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using "cheap" tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Dinakar told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and became irrelevant with his argument. He and his family members very carefully maintained physical distance for the last four months and took all COVID-19 precautions. It is good, whereas he is playing cheap tactics and politics. He is making adverse comments by showing a certain section of people affected due to lockdown. "

"Lockdown is not at all considered as a medicine to cure coronavirus. It is to safeguard from getting infected. Our Prime Minister has seriously thought for the safety of people irrespective of caste, creed, region and religion," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:31 IST

